India pledges to release emergency oil reserves to calm surging prices
India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer, will support initiatives to release emergency reserves to calm prices that surged on concern Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will disrupt global supplies.
The government is looking out for “potential energy supply disruptions” as a fallout of the evolving geopolitical situation, according to a statement from the Press Information Bureau.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It will support releases from Strategic Petroleum Reserves to mitigate market volatility and calm price gains, it said.
India has space to hoard about 39 million barrels of oil for strategic purposes, the equivalent of about nine days of demand based on 2019 consumption.
The country meets about 85 percent of its oil requirements through imports. It currently holds about 31 million barrels in the emergency caverns after it sold 8 million barrels to state refiners since last year.
The nation has yet to make good on its promise to release 5 million barrels from reserves in a coordinated move led by the US President Joe Biden rallied other consumers including Japan and South Korea to sell oil from reserves late last year to tame crude and gasoline prices.
“India stands ready to take appropriate action for ensuring ongoing supplies at stable prices,” according to the statement.
Read more:
UK says bulk of Russian forces advancing towards center of Kyiv
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has ‘derailed’ Russia’s plan to capture Kyiv
-
US says in talks with India on its stance over UkraineThe United States is in discussions with India over its position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday ... World News
-
Russia vetoes UN Security action on Ukraine as China, India abstainsRussia vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution on Friday that would have deplored Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, while China, India and the UAE ... World News
-
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has ‘derailed’ Russia’s plan to capture KyivPresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said Ukraine’s force had halted the Kremlin’s push to capture Kyiv and oust him and urged Russians to ... World News