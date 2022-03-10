Russia can resolve financing issues with selling its oil: Deputy PM Novak
Russian firms have encountered problems in securing financing for April contracts to sell crude and oil products, but the situation can be resolved, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Thursday.
The United States banned imports of Moscow’s oil and gas on Tuesday, while some Western oil companies, such as Shell, have said they will stop buying Russian oil.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Western sanctions haven’t had an impact on Russia’s oil production yet, as the latest data showed its output rising by 55,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 11.1 million bpd in March from February, daily Kommersant reported, citing data from the energy ministry.
Output from Russia’s largest producer, Rosneft, stood at 3.4 million bpd, excluding Bashneft, Lukoil’s output was at 1.6 million bpd, Surgutneftegaz’s at 1.2 million bpd and Gazprom Neft’s at 0.8 million bpd, the data seen by the daily showed.
While total production rose, with Gazprom Neft contributing four-fifths of the increase, some Russian producers have faced problems selling their cargoes, Kommersant said.
Analysts at Oslo-based Rystad Energy said Russia might be forced to start shutting down its crude oil production if the embargo widens, as it had to do in April 2020, when global demand crashed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
“Russia doesn’t have robust storage inventory capacity... there is nowhere to store the oil onshore, so Russia will be forced in a very immediate timeframe, days, potentially a week or two to shut the oil wells on a very large scale,” they told a webinar on Tuesday.
Read more: UK to phase out Russian oil imports by end of 2022
-
Russia will no longer participate in Council of Europe: ReportRussia will no longer participate in the Council of Europe, the TASS news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.For the ... World News
-
UAE in favor of oil production increase, will urge OPEC to consider: Al Otaiba“The UAE has been a reliable and responsible supplier of energy to global markets for more than 50 years and believes that stability in energy markets is critical to the global economy,” Al Otaiba said. Energy
-
Explainer: What does a US ban on imported Russian oil accomplish?With Russia intensifying its war on Ukraine, killing civilians and triggering a mass refugee crisis, President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a US ban ... Features
-
Germany calls on OPEC to increase oil outputGerman Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Tuesday issued an “urgent appeal” to OPEC oil producers to ramp up output following a spike in prices and ... Energy
-
UK to phase out Russian oil imports by end of 2022Britain will phase out Russian imports of oil and oil products by the end of 2022, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday, calling on ... World News
-
Biden bans all Russian oil imports to the US, but warns ‘it will cost us’“I said I would level with the American people from the beginning, and when I first spoke to this, I said defending freedom is going to cost; it’s going to cost us as well in the United States.” World News
-
UAE official reaffirms commitment to OPEC agreements on oil output after speculationUAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei on Wednesday played down speculation that the UAE would unilaterally increase its ... Energy