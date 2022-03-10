Ukraine’s gas transit operator says transit flows at risk from Russian troops
The operator of Ukraine’s gas pipelines warned on Thursday that Russian forces were on the territory of more than one gas compressor station in Ukraine, posing a potential threat to smooth gas transit to Europe.
“There is a real danger to (gas) transit,” Sergiy Makogon, the head of Ukraine’s gas transit operator, told Reuters by phone without giving further details.
The operator (OGTSU) did not say how many stations were affected or where they were.
“The OGTSU demands that the military and armed groups immediately leave the territory of the compressor stations and stop trying to influence the operation of the GTS (gas transmission system),” it said.
“Interference in the technological processes of GTS operationscreates significant risks for the safety of continuous gas transportation to consumers in Ukraine and Europe,” it said.
