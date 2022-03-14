ADNOC’s Jaber says investment in fossil fuels required to avoid disrupted market

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber said on Monday that investments in oil and gas capacities were needed “to avert disruptions in supply and demand.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Unprecedented volatility in energy markets are due to lack of investments in fossil fuels, he added.

Read more:

ADNOC Onshore to expand crude extraction projects in Bab field: Tweet

UAE’s ADNOC discovers raw gas off Abu Dhabi coast

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling 2021 net profit up by 6.1 percent