ADNOC’s Jaber says investment in fossil fuels required to avoid disrupted market

A general view taken on May 29, 2019 shows the sea front promenade in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi with the ADNOC headquarters (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) office complex (C) in the foreground on May 29, 2019. (AFP)
A general view taken on May 29, 2019 shows the sea front promenade in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi with the ADNOC headquarters (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) office complex (C) in the foreground on May 29, 2019. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber said on Monday that investments in oil and gas capacities were needed “to avert disruptions in supply and demand.”

Unprecedented volatility in energy markets are due to lack of investments in fossil fuels, he added.

