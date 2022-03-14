ADNOC’s Jaber says investment in fossil fuels required to avoid disrupted market
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber said on Monday that investments in oil and gas capacities were needed “to avert disruptions in supply and demand.”
Unprecedented volatility in energy markets are due to lack of investments in fossil fuels, he added.
