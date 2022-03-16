IEA cuts 2022 world oil demand outlook, fears impact of Russia supply loss

The International Energy Agency cut its world oil demand forecast for 2022 on Wednesday, warning that sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine could spark a global supply “shock.”

“Faced with what could turn into the biggest supply crisis in decades, global energy markets are at a crossroads,” the IEA said in a monthly report, warning that “the implications of a potential loss of Russian oil exports to global markets cannot be understated.”

