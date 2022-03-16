.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

IEA cuts 2022 world oil demand outlook, fears impact of Russia supply loss

  • Font
The IEA raised its forecast for global oil demand growth to 1.3 million bpd. (File photo: Shutterstock)
The International Energy Agency cut its world oil demand forecast for 2022. (File photo: Shutterstock)
Oil

IEA cuts 2022 world oil demand outlook, fears impact of Russia supply loss

AFP, Paris

Published: Updated:

The International Energy Agency cut its world oil demand forecast for 2022 on Wednesday, warning that sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine could spark a global supply “shock.”

“Faced with what could turn into the biggest supply crisis in decades, global energy markets are at a crossroads,” the IEA said in a monthly report, warning that “the implications of a potential loss of Russian oil exports to global markets cannot be understated.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook from Ukraine war, inflation

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More