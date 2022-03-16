IEA cuts 2022 world oil demand outlook, fears impact of Russia supply loss
The International Energy Agency cut its world oil demand forecast for 2022 on Wednesday, warning that sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine could spark a global supply “shock.”
“Faced with what could turn into the biggest supply crisis in decades, global energy markets are at a crossroads,” the IEA said in a monthly report, warning that “the implications of a potential loss of Russian oil exports to global markets cannot be understated.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more: OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook from Ukraine war, inflation
-
UK PM Johnson arrives in UAE ahead of Saudi visitBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in the United Arab Emirates ahead of a visit to Saudi Arabia in a Gulf trip held amid soaring oil ... Gulf
-
UK’s new energy strategy will be set out next week: PM JohnsonBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that a new national energy strategy will be set out next week as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to ... Energy
-
India boosts fertilizer imports from Canada, Israel as Russian supply disruptedIndia is boosting fertilizer imports from nations including Canada and Israel to ensure sufficient supplies for the coming summer sowing season after ... World News
-
COVID-19 curbs cause queues at Chinese ports, threatening global supply chainsThe queues of container ships outside major Chinese ports are lengthening by the day as COVID-19 outbreaks in manufacturing export hubs threaten to ... Aviation & Transport
-
OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook from Ukraine war, inflationOPEC said on Tuesday that oil demand in 2022 faced challenges from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation as crude prices soar, but it ... Energy
-
Oil prices drop to lowest in three weeks as Russia favors Iran nuclear dealOil prices dropped to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as Russia indicated it is in favor of the Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as ... Energy