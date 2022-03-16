UK’s new energy strategy will be set out next week: PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that a new national energy strategy will be set out next week as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to drive up energy prices.



“What (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is doing in Ukraine is causing global uncertainty and a spike in the price of oil, that feeds through to the forecourts in the UK and everybody can see the effect of the increase in gas prices,” Johnson said during a visit to the Middle East on Wednesday.

“Next week, we’re going to be setting out the energy strategy for the UK, massive jump forward on renewables, more nuclear, using our own hydrocarbons more effectively, also looking at what we can do to source hydrocarbons from places other than Russia.”



He stressed the need to double the pace of construction of wind farms.

