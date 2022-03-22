EU leaders to agree to jointly buy gas, LNG, hydrogen: Summit draft statement
Leaders from European Union countries will agree at a summit this week to jointly purchase gas, liquefied natural gas and hydrogen ahead of next winter, according to a draft of their summit statement.
The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe’s top gas supplier, has caused energy prices to soar to record highs and put the EU on a mission to cut Russian gas use this year -- a move that will require a jump in imports from other suppliers, such as Qatar and the United States.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“With a view to next winter, Member States and the Commission will urgently... work together on the joint purchase of gas, LNG and hydrogen,” EU leaders will say following a summit on March 24-25, according to a draft summit statement seen by Reuters.
The European Commission last year proposed a system for EU countries to jointly buy strategic stocks of gas, which some members including Spain had called for as a way to provide a buffer against potential supply disruptions. Fears of supply shocks have grown since Russia launched what it calls “a special military operation” in Ukraine. Russia supplies 40 percent of EU gas.
Brussels has said it will help countries kick-start joint gas buying this year, and is expected to propose rules this week requiring countries to fill gas storage to 90 percent ahead of winter each year. EU storage is currently at 26 percent of capacity.
The draft statement said countries agreed to coordinate measures to fill storage and start doing so “as soon as possible.”
Leaders will also consider fresh measures to cushion consumers from soaring energy prices, and discuss how to potentially “optimize” the functioning of energy markets. They will ask the Commission to take “necessary initiatives” to do this, according to the draft statement.
European gas prices had already risen in the months leading up to the invasion, prompting governments to spend billions on tax breaks and subsidies to shield citizens from the costs.
Finding a joint EU response, however, has proved difficult. EU countries are largely responsible for their national energy policies, and disagree on whether EU-wide action is needed to tame prices.
Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Italy, and Greece are among those calling for intervention in Europe’s energy markets, to cap prices or decouple the price of electricity from the soaring price of gas.
States including Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark oppose market intervention, and warn of causing disruptions to energy markets that could undermine investments in clean energy.
Read more:
Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe’s energy balance, not US
Oil prices up more than $6 as EU considers embargo on Russian oil
Germany clinches Qatar energy deal to reduce dependence on Russia
-
Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe’s energy balance, not USThe Kremlin said on Monday Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent’s energy balance, but would not ... Energy
-
EU leaders to seek cautious ‘phase out’ from Russian energy: DraftEU leaders meeting Thursday in France will call for a phase out of the continent's dependency on Russia for energy, falling short of calls, notably by ... World News
-
EU sanctions would gradually deplete Russia’s oil revenues: EU energy chiefSanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine would gradually hit Moscow’s income from oil, despite not targeting ... Energy
-
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis loomsPresident Joe Biden is hosting the ruling leader of Qatar at the White House on Monday as he looks for the gas-rich nation to step up once again to ... World News
-
EU leaders to lock horns over response to energy price spikeEU leaders on Thursday will debate their response to soaring energy prices, which have exposed familiar rifts over the bloc’s climate change goals and ... Energy
-
US could tap emergency petroleum reserve for first time since 2011: Energy secretaryGranholm also said banning crude oil exports was also an option to help drive gas prices down. Energy
-
EU considers loosening state aid laws for subsidizing renewable energy projectsEU competition regulators are considering changes in state aid laws to allow EU countries to subsidize up to 100 percent of renewable energy projects, ... Energy
-
Spain sees thaw in Europe-Turkey tensions on energy drilling in MediterraneanSpain’s foreign minister said that talks in Turkey on Monday had helped to reduce tensions between some European Union members and Ankara over Turkish ... World News