China sets green hydrogen target for 2025, eyes widespread industrial use
China’s top economic planner announced a target on Wednesday to produce up to 200,000 tonnes per year of green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel generated from renewable energy sources, by 2025, but envisions a more widespread industry over the long term.
The country aims to produce 100,000 tonnes to 200,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year and have about 50,000 hydrogen-fuelled vehicles by 2025, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has been striving to balance energy security and achieve its climate change goals, and is focusing on hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions from its transportation and industrial sectors.
Green hydrogen is gas produced from breaking down water in electrolysis using renewable energy sources, reducing the amount of carbon emissions released during the process compared to hydrogen created from natural gas or coal.
“Development of hydrogen is an important move for energy transition and a great support for China’s carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals,” said Wang Xiang, the deputy director of the High Technology Department at the NDRC, at a press briefing.
China currently produces 33 million tonnes of hydrogen a year, with about 80 percent of hydrogen coming from coal and natural gas, and the rest mainly a by-product from industrial sectors, according to the government.
Data from the China Hydrogen Alliance, an industrial association, shows the country produced 500,000 tonnes of hydrogen from water electrolysis in 2019.
Wang said that even though most of China’s hydrogen is produced from fossil fuels, the potential of green hydrogen is huge since the country has the world’s largest renewable power capacity.
The NDRC statement said that China aims to establish a complete hydrogen industry covering transportation, energy storage and industrial sectors, and “significantly improve” the portion of green hydrogen in China’s energy consumption by 2035.
The China Hydrogen Alliance has estimated China’s hydrogen demand will reach 35 million tonnes per year by 2030, from 20 million tonnes now, and reach 60 million tonnes by 2050.
Hydrogen can be used in fuel cells and in internal combustion engines.
High production costs are one of the major obstacles impeding hydrogen development. Analysts estimate that hydrogen prices would need to halve in order to compete with gasoline and diesel.
The NDRC called for a rational layout of hydrogen projects based on resources and market demand to avoid disorderly competition.
“Local government will be strictly forbidden to blindly follow the trend of hydrogen project construction and will be prevented from building low-end projects in order to avoid the waste of resources,” said Wang.
Almost all provinces and regions in China have included hydrogen into their development plans.
Some major Chinese companies in the energy, auto and metallurgy sectors, such as Sinopec, Baosteel and GCL, have also expanded their businesses to include hydrogen production, using natural gas and renewable energy, building hydrogen filling stations and using hydrogen in steelmaking and transportation.
Read more: Saudi Arabia to start construction of $5 bln green hydrogen plant in Neom
-
Swiss water sustainability technology viable for Middle EastSustainable water management systems will become a severe priority soon, as water is already becoming a scarce resource worldwide.The World Resources ... Features
-
Saudi’s PIF signs 5 agreements in push to establish MENA voluntary carbon marketSaudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced five leading Saudi businesses have signed memoranda of understanding to become its first ... Energy
-
EU leaders to agree to jointly buy gas, LNG, hydrogen: Summit draft statementLeaders from European Union countries will agree at a summit this week to jointly purchase gas, liquefied natural gas and hydrogen ahead of next ... Energy
-
Saudi Arabia to start construction of $5 bln green hydrogen plant in NeomSaudi Arabia will start construction of a green hydrogen plant as soon as this month as it pushes ahead with plans to export the fuel in about four ... Energy
-
UAE and Austria sign MoU on hydrogen production technology: WAMThe United Arab Emirates and Austria signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on advancing hydrogen production capacity in the UAE, Emirati ... Gulf
-
India aims to become green hydrogen ‘hub’India has unveiled the first part of a drive to attempt to turn the world's third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases into a “hub” for green ... World News
-
UAE’s ENEC looking forward to becoming key player in hydrogen production: CEOThe Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) said on Wednesday it was set to produce 85 percent of Abu Dhabi’s clean electricity by 2025.For the ... Energy
-
Saudi ACWA power to sign $7 billion green hydrogen deal with OmanoilSaudi Arabia’s ACWA power will sign a $7 billion deal with Omanoil and Air Products on Tuesday to produce green hydrogen in the Salalah Free Zone of ... Gulf
-
UAE targets 25 percent of global hydrogen fuel market by 2030The United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to capture 25 percent of the global hydrogen fuel market by 2030, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.The ... Gulf
-
Use hydrogen to decarbonize hard to convert sectors, not cars: Industry CEOHydrogen should be used for sectors that have traditionally been hard to convert to more climate-friendly energy sources, such as heavy industry, and ... Energy
-
Saudi Arabia wants to be top supplier of hydrogen: Prince AbdulazizSaudi Arabia wants to be the biggest supplier of hydrogen, the country’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said on Sunday.The ... Technology
-
Snam CEO hopeful COP26 will provide agreed definition for ‘blue hydrogen’The chief executive of Italian gas infrastructure group Snam said that he hopes the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow will provide an agreed ... Energy
-
Saudi Aramco eyes big percentage share of hydrogen marketSaudi Aramco is looking for off-take agreements for hydrogen in its key markets to expand its output and sees strong potential for growth, CEO Amin ... Energy