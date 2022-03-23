Sanctions on Russian oil and gas will hammer global market: Deputy PM Novak
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday global energy markets would collapse if sanctions were imposed on oil and gas from Russia, a major exporter of hydrocarbons.
The European Union, which relies heavily on Russian energy, has been considering expanding sanctions on Moscow imposed over the Ukraine crisis to include hydrocarbons. EU foreign ministers disagreed on Monday about whether to proceed.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The United States and Britain, both far less reliant on Russian fuel, have taken steps to ban Russian oil imports.
“Russia is the largest supplier, the share of Russian energy resources on global markets stands at around 40 percent. Obviously, oil and gas markets would collapse without Russian hydrocarbons in the event that sanctions were imposed,” Novak said.
He told Russia’s lower house of parliament that there was a shortage of crude in global markets of about 1 million barrels per day (bpd).
The EU, which launched a new wave of sanctions last week, has banned investments in Russia’s energy sector.
Novak said Europe could face a shortage of diesel, with inventories now at the lowest since 2008.
He also said a ban on the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany showed a failure to understand the energy market balance and would fuel inflation.
Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which was designed to double the flow of Russian gas heading direct to Germany, after Russia formally recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.
The benchmark Dutch front-month gas contract hub hit a record intra-day high of 335 euros ($368) per megawatt hour this month amid the conflict in Ukraine, which is also a transit point for gas to Europe. It now trades at 103 euros.
Read more: EU leaders to seek cautious ‘phase out’ from Russian energy: Draft
-
Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe’s energy balance, not USThe Kremlin said on Monday Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent’s energy balance, but would not ... Energy
-
Netherlands, UAE to collaborate on hydrogen use amid ‘burgeoning demand for energy’The UAE has signed an agreement with the Netherlands to partner on decarbonizing the energy sector and increasing the use of hydrogen, the Emirates ... Gulf
-
UAE and Japanese officials discussed stability in energy: UAE FMUnited Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and discussed efforts aimed ... Gulf
-
Germany clinches Qatar energy deal to reduce dependence on RussiaGermany and Qatar have reached a long-term energy partnership, a German official said on Sunday, as Europe's biggest economy seeks to become less ... Energy
-
Austria unveils $2.2 bln package for energy cost reliefAustria unveiled an extra two billion euro ($2.2 billion) package on Sunday to help households and businesses shoulder massive increases in energy ... Economy
-
UAE keen to cooperate with Russia on energy security: UAE FMThe United Arab Emirates is keen to cooperate with Russia on improving global energy security, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al ... Gulf
-
UAE keen to maintain energy security, market stability: Abu Dhabi crown princeAbu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida that the United Arab Emirates is keen to ... Gulf
-
World heading for 1973-type energy shock: France’s economy ministerThe spike in energy prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine will produce effects comparable to the 1973 oil shock, French Economy Minister Bruno Le ... World News
-
EU leaders to seek cautious ‘phase out’ from Russian energy: DraftEU leaders meeting Thursday in France will call for a phase out of the continent's dependency on Russia for energy, falling short of calls, notably by ... World News
-
Germany faces reckoning for relying on Russia’s Putin for cheap energyFor years, the US warned Germany of building up a dangerous energy dependence on Russia, the source of more than half of its fossil fuel imports. Now ... World News