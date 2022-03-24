EU says assessing contingency scenarios of potential Russian gas halt next winter
The European Union is assessing a scenarios including a full halt to Russian gas supplies next winter, as part of its contingency planning for supply shocks, European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.
“We are reassessing scenarios for partial and full disruption of gas laws from Russia next winter to help member states revise their gas supply contingency plans,” Dombrovskis told the European Parliament.
Gazprom continues to export gas via Ukraine
Meanwhile, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday that it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.
The company said requests stood at 104 million cubic meters for March 24, down from 106.5 million cubic meters the previous day.
