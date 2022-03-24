EU says assessing contingency scenarios of potential Russian gas halt next winter

The European Union is assessing a scenarios including a full halt to Russian gas supplies next winter, as part of its contingency planning for supply shocks, European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.



“We are reassessing scenarios for partial and full disruption of gas laws from Russia next winter to help member states revise their gas supply contingency plans,” Dombrovskis told the European Parliament.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Gazprom continues to export gas via Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday that it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.



The company said requests stood at 104 million cubic meters for March 24, down from 106.5 million cubic meters the previous day.

Read more:

Japan unsure how Russia will handle energy payments sold to ‘unfriendly’ nations

Adverse impact of Ukraine war felt in Japan, Australia’s commodity and energy markets

Russia will only accept rubles for gas deliveries to Europe: Putin