Japan unsure how Russia will handle energy payments sold to ‘unfriendly’ nations
Japan does not know how Russia will handle the required ruble payments for its energy sold to “unfriendly” countries, the finance minister said on Thursday.
Japan accounted for 4.1 percent of Russia’s crude oil exports and 7.2 percent of its natural gas exports in 2021.
“Currently, we’re looking into the situation with relevant ministries as we don’t quite understand what is (Russia’s) intention and how they would do this,” Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said in a parliament session.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The government will also coordinate with Japanese companies to collect information about the move, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a Thursday news conference.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday his country would seek payment in rubles for gas sales to “unfriendly” countries in retaliation for Western sanctions against its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has put Japan on its “unfriendly” nation list along with the United States, European Union member states, and others.
Japan has revoked Russia’s most-favored nation trade status, banned exports of certain goods to the country and frozen assets of about a hundred Russian individuals, banks and other organizations after the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation.
Suzuki said the government would closely monitor the “side effects” of the sanction measures on the Japanese economy and financial markets and continue to take appropriate steps in coordination with the Group of Seven (G7) and the international community.
On Wednesday, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he planned to announce further sanctions against Russia at an upcoming G7 meeting in Brussels.
Read more: Adverse impact of Ukraine war felt in Japan, Australia’s commodity and energy markets
-
Adverse impact of Ukraine war felt in Japan, Australia’s commodity and energy marketsFlash readings of manufacturing costs in Australia and Japan soared in March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered turmoil in commodity and ... Energy
-
Netherlands, UAE to collaborate on hydrogen use amid ‘burgeoning demand for energy’The UAE has signed an agreement with the Netherlands to partner on decarbonizing the energy sector and increasing the use of hydrogen, the Emirates ... Gulf
-
Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe’s energy balance, not USThe Kremlin said on Monday Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent’s energy balance, but would not ... Energy
-
UAE and Japanese officials discussed stability in energy: UAE FMUnited Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and discussed efforts aimed ... Gulf
-
Germany clinches Qatar energy deal to reduce dependence on RussiaGermany and Qatar have reached a long-term energy partnership, a German official said on Sunday, as Europe's biggest economy seeks to become less ... Energy
-
Austria unveils $2.2 bln package for energy cost reliefAustria unveiled an extra two billion euro ($2.2 billion) package on Sunday to help households and businesses shoulder massive increases in energy ... Economy
-
UAE keen to cooperate with Russia on energy security: UAE FMThe United Arab Emirates is keen to cooperate with Russia on improving global energy security, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al ... Gulf
-
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, UK PM Johnson discuss stability of global energy marketsAbu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed on Wednesday the stability of global energy ... Gulf
-
UAE keen to maintain energy security, market stability: Abu Dhabi crown princeAbu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida that the United Arab Emirates is keen to ... Gulf