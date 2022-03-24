UK needs to go big on nuclear and offshore wind to ease cost of living: PM Johnson

Britain’s new energy security strategy will look to expand domestic nuclear and offshore wind capacity to bolster the country’s energy independence and bring down the cost of living in the future, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.



Johnson is expected to set out a new strategy by the end of the month on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“We need to go big on nuclear in this country, we need to go much bigger on offshore wind,” he told LBC Radio.

“We can make sure that by investing in energy production, domestic energy production, independent energy production, we can have sustainable long-term suppliers that will bring down the costs for consumers over the long term.”

Read more: EU says assessing contingency scenarios of potential Russian gas halt next winter