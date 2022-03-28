.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE will work with OPEC+ to make sure energy market is stable: Minister

  • Font
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph and Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. (Reuters)
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph and Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. (Reuters)

UAE will work with OPEC+ to make sure energy market is stable: Minister

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates will work with OPEC+ to make sure the energy market is stable, UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday at an industry event.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE is trying to do its best and raise its capacity to five million barrels but that does not mean it plans to leave OPEC+ or do something unilaterally, he added.

Earlier on Monday, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said that energy markets are seen tightening in the near-term, with oil demand up almost 3 million barrels over the last year.

The volatility in prices is the result of an underlying structural issue but demand is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter of this year, he told the event.

Read more:

China’s Sinopec pauses Russia projects, Beijing wary of sanctions: Sources

Poland refuses to pay for Russian gas in rubles

US says it is discussing with allies further coordinated oil release from storage

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More