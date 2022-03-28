UAE will work with OPEC+ to make sure energy market is stable: Minister

The United Arab Emirates will work with OPEC+ to make sure the energy market is stable, UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday at an industry event.

The UAE is trying to do its best and raise its capacity to five million barrels but that does not mean it plans to leave OPEC+ or do something unilaterally, he added.

Earlier on Monday, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said that energy markets are seen tightening in the near-term, with oil demand up almost 3 million barrels over the last year.

The volatility in prices is the result of an underlying structural issue but demand is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter of this year, he told the event.

