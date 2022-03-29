Russia’s gas exports to Europe via Ukraine remain high: Gazprom

Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe by state-owned Gazprom remained high and stable on Tuesday, the company said.



It said requests for gas from its customers in Europe for transit via Ukraine stood at 109.5 million cubic meters (mcm) for Tuesday, unchanged from Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement



Earlier on Tuesday, RIA news agency reported, citing Ukraine’s gas pipeline operator, that flows were at the high-end of Gazprom’s contractual obligations.

Read more:



Israel-Turkey gas pipeline an option for Russia-wary Europe, but hurdles are many

OPEC+ set for only slight output target increase despite Ukraine: Sources

Kurdistan has energy capacity to help Europe: Iraqi Kurdish PM