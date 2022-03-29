Russia’s gas exports to Europe via Ukraine remain high: Gazprom
Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe by state-owned Gazprom remained high and stable on Tuesday, the company said.
It said requests for gas from its customers in Europe for transit via Ukraine stood at 109.5 million cubic meters (mcm) for Tuesday, unchanged from Monday.
Earlier on Tuesday, RIA news agency reported, citing Ukraine’s gas pipeline operator, that flows were at the high-end of Gazprom’s contractual obligations.
