.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

‘Our data is rigorous and objective,’ IEA says after being dropped by OPEC+

  • Font
The IEA raised its forecast for global oil demand growth to 1.3 million bpd. (File photo: Shutterstock)
The Paris-based IEA will henceforth make its monthly update on OPEC+ oil production available to the public. (File photo: Shutterstock)

‘Our data is rigorous and objective,’ IEA says after being dropped by OPEC+

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

The Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday said its data is rigorous and objective, responding to a decision by OPEC and allies including Russia to remove the IEA from its trusted data sources.

“IEA data and analysis remain available to all those seeking rigorous and objective market information,” the IEA told Reuters in an emailed statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“To support transparency, the IEA will henceforth make its monthly update on OPEC+ oil production available to the public.”

Read more: Biden administration considers largest ever release from emergency oil reserve

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More