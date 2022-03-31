‘Our data is rigorous and objective,’ IEA says after being dropped by OPEC+
The Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday said its data is rigorous and objective, responding to a decision by OPEC and allies including Russia to remove the IEA from its trusted data sources.
“IEA data and analysis remain available to all those seeking rigorous and objective market information,” the IEA told Reuters in an emailed statement.
“To support transparency, the IEA will henceforth make its monthly update on OPEC+ oil production available to the public.”
