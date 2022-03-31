‘Our data is rigorous and objective,’ IEA says after being dropped by OPEC+

The Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday said its data is rigorous and objective, responding to a decision by OPEC and allies including Russia to remove the IEA from its trusted data sources.

“IEA data and analysis remain available to all those seeking rigorous and objective market information,” the IEA told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“To support transparency, the IEA will henceforth make its monthly update on OPEC+ oil production available to the public.”

Read more: Biden administration considers largest ever release from emergency oil reserve