IEA countries to tap 60 million barrels of oil on top of US release: Sources

Member countries of the International Energy Agency besides the United States have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from storage, an official from the US government and an IEA member country official told Reuters.



The amount will be matched by the US as part of Washington’s pledge last week to tap 180 million barrels of oil from storage, they added.



The massive releases are aimed at cooling prices and easing supply concerns as sanctions and buyer aversion disrupts Russian oil supplies in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“After around the clock diplomacy by the US and of course our allies and partners, the IEA countries have agreed to release an additional 60 million barrels,” a US official said.



“This will be the largest release from both the US and other countries in IEA history. This will supplement our 1 million barrels per day for six months and of course will serve as a bridge until the end of the year when domestic production ramps up.”



The move by the US-allied IEA countries, which represent 31 mostly industrialized countries but not Russia, would be their second coordinated release in a month and would be the fifth in the agency’s history to confront oil market outages.



​​​​​​​Read more:

Germany rejects Putin’s rubles for gas demand

Advertisement

Oil prices up as new Russia sanctions outweigh demand worries

Oil extends rally on prospect of fresh Russia sanctions by US, Europe