.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraq can export more than 3.3 mln bpd from its southern ports: Oil minister

  • Font
File photo of Ihsan Abdul Jabbar speaks during an interview with Reuters in Basra, Iraq. (Reuters)
File photo of Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar during an interview with Reuters in Basra, Iraq. (Reuters)

Iraq can export more than 3.3 mln bpd from its southern ports: Oil minister

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said Iraq can secure exports of more than 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) from its southern ports, state news agency INA reported on Thursday.

Iraq oil exports reached 3.244 million bpd in March, the Country’s oil ministry said last week.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Abdul-Jabbar expressed “his optimism” that oil prices would continue to rise over 2022, the official news agency said.

Read more: Kurdistan has energy capacity to help Europe: Iraqi Kurdish PM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More