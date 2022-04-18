.
Iraq’s SOMO fails to award 2 mln bbl Basra Medium crude tender: Sources

Workers adjust the valve of an oil pipeline at Nahr Bin Umar oil field, north of Basra, Iraq March 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Iraq’s SOMO fails to award 2 mln bbl Basra Medium crude tender: Sources

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iraq’s Oil Marketing Company has failed to sell 2 million barrels of Basra Medium crude for May 25-27 loading as bids were too low, traders said on Monday.

SOMO had sought bids for the cargo during S&P Global Platts’ Market on Close process.

The highest bid was $3.50 a barrel below its official selling price, traders said.

One of the traders said the OSP was too high and hence bids were at wide discounts.

