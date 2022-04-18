Iraq’s SOMO fails to award 2 mln bbl Basra Medium crude tender: Sources
Iraq’s Oil Marketing Company has failed to sell 2 million barrels of Basra Medium crude for May 25-27 loading as bids were too low, traders said on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
SOMO had sought bids for the cargo during S&P Global Platts’ Market on Close process.
The highest bid was $3.50 a barrel below its official selling price, traders said.
One of the traders said the OSP was too high and hence bids were at wide discounts.
Read more:
Iraq says may reactivate Halliburton gas deal in May: Oil minister
Iraq committed to OPEC+ despite pressure to increase output: Oil minister
Iraq oil exports reach $11.07 billion in March, highest in 50 years
-
Iraq says may reactivate Halliburton gas deal in May: Oil ministerIraq’s cabinet may reactivate a deal with Halliburton Co. to drill wells in a western gas field in Akkas next month, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar ... Energy
-
Iraq committed to OPEC+ despite pressure to increase output: Oil ministerIraq is committed to OPEC+ despite being pressured to increase its oil production outside the remit of the OPEC+ policy on output, Oil Minister Ihsan ... Middle East
-
Iraq oil exports reach $11.07 billion in March, highest in 50 yearsIraq exported $11.07 billion of oil last month, the highest level for half a century, as crude prices soared amid shortfall fears following Russia’s ... Middle East