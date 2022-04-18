Iraq’s SOMO fails to award 2 mln bbl Basra Medium crude tender: Sources

Iraq’s Oil Marketing Company has failed to sell 2 million barrels of Basra Medium crude for May 25-27 loading as bids were too low, traders said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

SOMO had sought bids for the cargo during S&P Global Platts’ Market on Close process.

The highest bid was $3.50 a barrel below its official selling price, traders said.

One of the traders said the OSP was too high and hence bids were at wide discounts.

Read more:

Iraq says may reactivate Halliburton gas deal in May: Oil minister

Iraq committed to OPEC+ despite pressure to increase output: Oil minister

Iraq oil exports reach $11.07 billion in March, highest in 50 years