OPEC+ supply gap widens in March as sanctions hit Russian output
OPEC+ produced 1.45 mln barrels per day (bpd) below its production targets in March, as Russian output began to decline following sanctions imposed by the West, a report from the producer alliance seen by Reuters showed.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The report showed that Russia produced about 300,000 bpd below its target in March at 10.08 million bpd, based on secondary sources.
Compliance with the production cuts rose to 157 percent in March, from 132 percent in February, the data showed, the highest since the group introduced record production cuts of about 10 million bpd in May 2020 to counter the impact of the pandemic on demand.
OPEC+, which groups OPEC and allies led by Russia, agreed last month to another modest monthly oil output boost of 432,000 bpd for May, resisting pressure by major consumers to pump more.
As the group unwinds production cuts, several producers, namely West African countries struggling with underinvestment and an exodus of international energy companies, are failing to keep up.
At its meeting last month, OPEC+ also ditched the Paris-based International Energy Agency as one of its secondary sources, replacing it with consultancies Wood Mackenzie and Rystad Energy.
The latest production data reflected this change.
Read more:
OPEC cuts 2022 world oil demand forecast due to Ukraine conflict
EU meets OPEC amid calls for oil output increase
-
OPEC cuts 2022 world oil demand forecast due to Ukraine conflictOPEC on Tuesday cut its forecast for growth in world oil demand in 2022 citing the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation as crude ... Energy
-
EU meets OPEC amid calls for oil output increaseEuropean Union officials will hold talks in Vienna with OPEC representatives on Monday amid calls for the producer group to increase output and as the ... Middle East
-
OPEC+ sticks to modest oil output increaseOPEC and its Russia-led allies on Thursday stuck to their policy of modest oil production increases despite Western pressure to step up production as ... Middle East