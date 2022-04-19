.
UK and Kurdish leaders discuss energy exports to replace Russian oil and gas

Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani spoke with British leader Boris Johnson about his desire to export energy to Europe and reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas.

“Prime Minister Barzani spoke about his aspiration to export energy to Europe, and the Prime Minister [Johnson] lauded his efforts to help reduce Western reliance on Russian oil and gas,” a British government readout of a meeting between the two in London said.

