Egypt signs agreement with UAE’s AMEA Power for 390,000 tons of green ammonia

Egypt has signed an agreement with AMEA Power of the United Arab Emirates to produce up to 390,000 ton of green ammonia a year in Ain Sokhna, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone also signed an agreement worth $3 billion to produce up to 350,000 tons of green energy for fueling ships in Ain Sokhna with a consortium that includes EDF Renewables and the Egyptian sovereign wealth fund, the cabinet statement added.

