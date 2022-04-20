Turkey to provide tax cuts for $10 bln gas field development in Black Sea
Turkey will provide tax cuts to support a 145.1 billion lira ($9.9 billion) Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) project to develop the natural gas field it discovered in the Black Sea, the country's Official Gazette said on Wednesday.
Natural gas was discovered in the Sakarya field off the coast of Turkey’s northern province of Zonguldak in 2020, with volumes having since been estimated at 540 billion cubic meters (bcm).
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Turkey is fully dependent on gas imports, mainly from Russia, but the Sakarya field is expected to reduce those imports by about a quarter once it reaches peak production.
Ankara plans to begin pumping gas from the southwest Black Sea field in 2023 but must first build an offshore pipeline network and processing facilities.
The project, which will employ 1,018 people, will be exempt from customs tax, value-added tax, and some other taxes, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette.
Expansion of the project over the next 10 years is expected eventually to lift annual production capacity to 14 bcm.
Ankara has so far insisted it would develop the gas field on its own, aiming to pump gas to the mainland grid in small quantities in 2023 and to reach sustained peak production in four to five years.
Read more: Turkey says it’s made a new natural gas find in Black Sea
-
Turkey says gas pipeline with Israel not possible in short termA potential gas pipeline project between Turkey and Israel is not possible in the short-term and building an alternative system to cut dependence on ... Energy
-
Israel-Turkey gas pipeline an option for Russia-wary Europe, but hurdles are manyA Turkey-Israel gas pipeline is being discussed behind the scenes as one of Europe’s alternatives to Russian energy supplies, but it will take ... Energy
-
Iranian gas flows to Turkey at 50 percent of guaranteed levels: SourcesIranian natural gas flows to Turkey are currently at around 50 percent of daily guaranteed levels and repairs to the pipeline on the Iranian side of ... Middle East
-
Turkey jacks up electricity, gas prices by 50-100 pct for New YearTurkey sharply raised electricity prices by 50-100 percent for households and companies on Saturday, and again increased monthly natural gas bills, ... Energy
-
Turkey says it’s made a new natural gas find in Black SeaTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that a 135-billion cubic meter natural gas reserve has been ... Energy
-
Turkey's Erdogan believes in a ‘win-win formula’ in Greece gas rowTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes “a win-win formula” can be found in a row with Greece over undersea resources, according to comments ... Middle East
-
Frances pushes for EU sanctions on Turkey over Mediterranean gas disputeFrance is leading a push for European Union sanctions on Turkey next month to follow through on a threat made by the bloc in October, but has yet to ... World News
-
EU condemns Turkey's gas-exploration mission in waters disputed by Greece and CyprusThe European Union on Wednesday condemned as "deeply regrettable" an announcement by Turkey that it was extending the mission of a gas-exploration ... Middle East
-
Turkey lifts Black Sea gas field estimate after new find, says ErdoganTurkey has raised the estimated reserves in a gas field off its Black Sea coast to 405 billion cubic meters after finding an additional 85 billion ... Energy