Greece to release seized Russian tanker: Coastguard

Greece will release a Russia-flagged crude oil tanker seized this week under EU sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine, a coastguard spokeswoman said Friday.



“The ship has been released and is free to go,” the spokeswoman told AFP.



She added that Greek authorities had been satisfied that the vessel, which is reportedly carrying Iranian oil, has changed ownership and is now not bound by EU sanction regulations.



The more than 115,000-ton Pegas was originally headed to Marmara terminal in Turkey, according to the Marine Traffic website.

It was seized on Tuesday at Karystos anchorage, south of the island of Evia.



The ship is being renamed Lana, the coastguard spokeswoman said. She did not identify the new owner.



The ship is currently moored at Karystos anchorage with 19 Russians on board.



While the European Union has imposed a slew of sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, oil and gas are not part of the punitive measures.



