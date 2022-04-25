Oil prices sink more than 5 pct on China demand fears over rising COVID-19 cases
World oil prices sank more than five percent Monday on fears that China’s worsening COVID-19 outbreak could slam demand from the major energy consumer.
Europe’s benchmark contract Brent North Sea crude fell as low as $101.20 per barrel and US WTI oil dropped to $96.85.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
China is struggling to get a grip on a renewed COVID-19 outbreak that has forced Shanghai -- the country’s biggest city – into lockdown and dealt a blow to energy demand.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Global markets have also been stung by the prospect of a sharp increase in US interest rates.
“Market moods have deteriorated as the Covid situation in China is not improving and the media is hinting that Beijing could be next in line for a lockdown after Shanghai and several other major cities,” said XTB analyst Walid Koudmani.
“As China is the second largest economy in the world, the situation ... has a big impact on commodity markets with oil and industrial metals dropping significantly.”
Read more: Russian gas flows to Europe stable as gas nominations for Slovakia rise via Ukraine
-
London and Washington begin two days of trade talksThe UK on Monday began two days of talks with the US, hoping for progress to secure a coveted post-Brexit free trade deal.For the latest headlines, ... World News
-
Russian gas flows to Europe stable as gas nominations for Slovakia rise via UkraineDaily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose on Monday, while flows eastbound into Poland from Germany through the Russia ... Energy
-
Bitcoin falls to six-week low as risk-off mood strengthens, further declines likelyBitcoin extended this month’s losses in Monday trade as investors shied away from risk assets amid a more hawkish outlook for Federal Reserve policy ... Technology
-
India, EU agree to broaden trade ties amid Ukraine warThe European Union (EU) and India agreed on Monday to set up a trade and technology council to step up cooperation, as the bloc’s chief held talks ... World News
-
Beijing residents panic buy as district undergoes mass testing for COVID-19Beijing residents snapped up food and other supplies as the city’s biggest district began mass testing of all residents on Monday, prompting fears of ... Coronavirus