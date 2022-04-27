Gas flows into Poland from Germany via Yamal-Europe pipeline jump
Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland rose significantly on Wednesday morning after Russia said it would stop supplies to Poland, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.
Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were seen at 12,740,290 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) by 0600 GMT, after flowing at around 2,450,000 kWh/h over the previous 24 hours, the data showed.
Russian energy producer Gazprom said on Wednesday it had halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for failing to pay for gas in rubles, in the Kremlin’s toughest response yet to sanctions imposed by the West.
Gazprom said it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with consumers’ requests.
Nominations for Russian gas for Slovakia through Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 442,747 megawatt hours
(MWh) per day on Wednesday, up from 411,629 MWh on Tuesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.
Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 72,283,780 kWh/h on Wednesday morning, in line with nominations and little changed from the previous 24 hours.
