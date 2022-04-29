Italy’s Eni profits quadruple on high energy prices

Italian energy giant Eni more than quadrupled its first-quarter net profit to 3.6 billion euros ($3.8 billion), boosted by soaring oil and gas prices, company results showed Friday.



The adjusted net profit, which excludes exceptional items, rose 12-fold to reach almost 3.3 billion euros.



Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said the results showed the company’s “strength and resilience against a backdrop of high market volatility and uncertainty linked to the ongoing war [in Ukraine] and international tensions.”



The Italian group has benefited alongside the rest of the sector from increasing oil and gas prices in recent months, linked to the post-pandemic recovery and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



The only downside was that Eni’s production of hydrocarbons fell by three percent year on year to 1.65 million barrels a day in the first quarter.



Turnover jumped by 122 percent to 32.1 billion euros, well above analysts’ expectation.



Eni had in 2021 posted a net profit of 5.8 billion euros, after a loss of 8.6 billion euros in 2020, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.



