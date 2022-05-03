.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Italy aims to cut off dependence on Russia gas by H2 2024: Minister

  • Font
Italy's Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani holds a news conference at the end of the pre-COP26 climate meeting in Milan, Italy, October 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Italy's Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani holds a news conference at the end of the pre-COP26 climate meeting in Milan, Italy, October 2, 2021. (Reuters)

Italy aims to cut off dependence on Russia gas by H2 2024: Minister

Reuters, Milan

Published: Updated:

Italy aims to cut off its dependence on Russian gas by the second half of 2024, Italy’s Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said in an interview published on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We should be autonomous by the second half of 2024, we could do without importing Russian gas,” Cingolani said in an interview with daily La Repubblica.

Asked about the proposed ruble payment mechanism for Russian Gas, Cingolani said that the EU Commission needs to take “a clear and unambiguous” political decision to avoid responsibility being shifted to individual governments and oil and gas companies.

Read more:

EU energy ministers hold crisis talks amid Russian gas cuts

Citizens, trade unions across Europe take to streets for May Day marches

EU leans towards Russian oil ban by year-end, prepares sixth sanctions package

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More