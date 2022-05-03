Italy aims to cut off dependence on Russia gas by H2 2024: Minister

Italy aims to cut off its dependence on Russian gas by the second half of 2024, Italy’s Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said in an interview published on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“We should be autonomous by the second half of 2024, we could do without importing Russian gas,” Cingolani said in an interview with daily La Repubblica.



Asked about the proposed ruble payment mechanism for Russian Gas, Cingolani said that the EU Commission needs to take “a clear and unambiguous” political decision to avoid responsibility being shifted to individual governments and oil and gas companies.



Read more:

Advertisement

EU energy ministers hold crisis talks amid Russian gas cuts

Citizens, trade unions across Europe take to streets for May Day marches

EU leans towards Russian oil ban by year-end, prepares sixth sanctions package