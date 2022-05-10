UAE invites companies to bid for 40 percent stake in 1.5 GW solar plant

Abu Dhabi is inviting companies to develop and bid for a stake of up to 40 percent in a new solar project, as the capital of the United Arab Emirates bolsters its renewable energy capacity and tries to neutralize carbon emissions by 2050.

Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC) will seek bidders to build a 1.5-gigawatt plant in the Ajban area of the UAE’s desert, according to a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

EWEC, a state-owned power procurement company, said the government will hold the other 60 percent of the equity.

Abu Dhabi already has two solar parks that will have a capacity of 3.2 GW when fully operational.

The neighboring emirate of Dubai is building solar plants capable of generating 5 GW of power later this decade.

The oil-rich UAE is developing renewable power plants and nuclear reactors to help produce greener energy.

It aims to have 20 GW of solar power by 2030 and 44 GW by 2050, energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday.

Read more:

Higher refining margins affecting petrol prices more than crude: UAE energy minister

California warns of possible summer blackouts as power runs low

Ukraine finance minister calls for total embargo on Russian oil and gas