Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine falls after Kyiv shuts route for first time
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter on Wednesday after Kyiv halted use of a major transit route blaming interference by occupying Russian forces, the first time exports via Ukraine have been disrupted since the conflict began.
Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe even after Moscow launched what it calls a “special military operation.” The transit point that has been shut usually handles about 8 percent of Russian gas flows to Europe.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Kremlin-controlled Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, said it was still shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine, but volumes were seen at 72 million cubic meters (mcm) on Wednesday, down from 95.8 mcm on Tuesday.
GTSOU, which operates Ukraine’s gas system, said on Tuesday it would suspend gas flows through the Sokhranivka transit
point, which it said delivered almost a third of fuel piped from Russia to Europe via Ukraine.
It said it was declaring “force majeure,” a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control, andwould divert deliveries for Europe to another route, the Sudzhaentry point, the biggest of Ukraine’s two crossing points.
The gas pipeline via the Sokhranivka point runs through Ukraine’s Luhansk region, part of which has been under control
of pro-Russian separatists. Sudzha lies further north-west.
Gazprom said on Tuesday it was “technologically impossible” to shift all volumes to the Sudzha route, as GTSOU proposed.
Data provided by Gazprom on Wednesday suggested only Sudzha was being used. GTSOU data showed gas transit volumes had declined after nominations for Russian gas via the Sokhranivka entry point for May 11 fell to zero.
Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine fell on Wednesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO
Eustream showed. Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point were around 717,923 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Wednesday, versus about 883,844 MWh per day on Tuesday, the data showed.
Read more:
EU edges towards oil sanctions on Russia, no deal yet
Oil prices rebound higher on looming EU ban on Russian supplies
Ukraine to halt key Russian gas transit to Europe, use alternative
-
Oil prices rebound higher on looming EU ban on Russian suppliesOil rebounded on Wednesday after plunging nearly 10 percent over the previous two sessions, buoyed by supply concerns as the European Union works on ... Energy
-
Ukraine to halt key Russian gas transit to Europe, use alternativeUkraine said on Tuesday it would suspend the flow of gas through a transit point which it said delivers almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia ... Energy
-
Russia’s FM Lavrov visits Algeria as EU steps up push for alternative gasRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited gas-producing ally Algeria for talks Tuesday as a European drive to secure alternative supplies gathers ... North Africa
-
Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas: ReutersGerman officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of ... Energy
-
Ukraine finance minister calls for total embargo on Russian oil and gasUkrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko called on Friday for a complete international embargo on Russian oil and gas over Moscow’s invasion of ... Energy
-
Finland is prepared for Russia cutting its gas supplies, says ministerFinland is prepared for the possibility of its eastern neighbor Russia cutting off its gas deliveries, a government minister told Reuters, ahead of ... Energy
-
Italy aims to cut off dependence on Russia gas by H2 2024: MinisterItaly aims to cut off its dependence on Russian gas by the second half of 2024, Italy’s Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said in an ... Energy
-
EU energy ministers hold crisis talks amid Russian gas cutsEnergy ministers from European Union countries hold emergency talks on Monday, as the bloc strives for a united response to Moscow’s demand that ... World News
-
Poland is restoring gas supplies halted by Russian firmPoland’s state gas giant said Friday it was gradually restoring the flow of natural gas to municipalities that lost it after a Russian company halted ... Energy
-
Bulgaria confident it can replace gas cut off by RussiaBulgaria can replace its entire Russian gas supply from other sources and will not face a gas shortage in the coming winter, Deputy Prime Minister ... Energy
-
Finland will not pay for Russian gas in rublesFinland will not pay for Russian gas in rubles despite Russia’s request for European countries to do so, the Finnish minister in charge of European ... Energy