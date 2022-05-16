.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.235 mln bpd in March

  • Font
General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. (Reuters)
General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.235 mln bpd in March

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in March fell to 7.235 million barrels per day from 7.307 million bpd in February, official data showed on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia on track to hit oil output of over 13 mln bpd by 2027: Minister

Iran has capacity to double oil exports if market needs more barrels: Official

Iran considers exporting gas to Europe: Official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More