UAE’s ADNOC, BP, and Masdar forge clean energy partnership

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), oil major BP, and Abu Dhabi future energy company Masdar have joined forces to develop clean hydrogen and technology hubs.
Announcing their new-energy partnerships on Monday, ADNOC said the H2Teesside low-carbon hydrogen project with BP had moved into the design phase.
Other partnerships include a feasibility study for a low-carbon hydrogen project in the UAE and an expanded ADNOC-BP-Masdar partnership to explore the production of sustainable aviation fuels from municipal waste and green hydrogen in Abu Dhabi.
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed has witnessed the signing of three new energy agreements between ADNOC, bp and Masdar to develop clean hydrogen and technology hubs in the UK and the UAE, progressing their existing strategic energy partnership. pic.twitter.com/lSMxWBZSu7— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 24, 2022
Masdar and BP will also explore potential collaboration on HyGreen Teesside, BP’s green hydrogen project powered by
offshore wind in the UK’s Teesside industrial cluster.
The new partnership builds on framework agreements signed during a September 2021 visit to the UK by UAE President Sheikh
Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan.
