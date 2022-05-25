.
.
.
.
Live WEF Davos panel: Saudi Arabia’s economic outlook

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis and Founder and Executive chairman Klaus Schwab address attendees of the World Economic Forum (WEF) opening ceremony in Davos, Switzerland May 23, 2022. (Reuters)
As the largest economy in the Middle East, with ties to both China and the US, Saudi Arabia is well-positioned to use its strategic relationships and hydrocarbon resources to stabilize volatile energy markets and advance economic recovery.

As the Kingdom embarks on a new reform agenda, what are its priorities – national, regional and global – and how is it responding to today’s turbulent geopolitical context?


Speakers:

  • Khalid al-Falih, Minister of Investment, Saudi Arabia
  • Abdullah al-Swaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Saudi Arabia
  • Mohammed al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance, Saudi Arabia
  • Faisal al-Ibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning, Saudi Arabia
  • Haifa Bint Mohammed Al Saud, Assistant Minister for Strategy and Executive Affairs, Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia

