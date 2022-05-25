Live WEF Davos panel: Saudi Arabia’s economic outlook

Watch live: A panel on Saudi Arabia's outlook from the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, featuring the Kingdom's Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan, Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih and more.https://t.co/5PfU3jm6SC https://t.co/fpsz7NPsks — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 25, 2022

As the largest economy in the Middle East, with ties to both China and the US, Saudi Arabia is well-positioned to use its strategic relationships and hydrocarbon resources to stabilize volatile energy markets and advance economic recovery.

As the Kingdom embarks on a new reform agenda, what are its priorities – national, regional and global – and how is it responding to today’s turbulent geopolitical context?



Speakers:

Khalid al-Falih, Minister of Investment, Saudi Arabia

Abdullah al-Swaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Saudi Arabia

Mohammed al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance, Saudi Arabia

Faisal al-Ibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning, Saudi Arabia

Haifa Bint Mohammed Al Saud, Assistant Minister for Strategy and Executive Affairs, Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia

