EU’s revised sanctions plan to spare key crude pipeline crucial for Hungary’s needs

A revised European Union proposal to wean EU countries off Russian oil imports would spare a pipeline that Hungary depends on for crude in a bid to get Budapest on board and clear the way for additional sanctions on Moscow.

The European Union proposed banning seaborne oil from Russia while delaying restrictions on imports from a key pipeline, seeking to satisfy Hungarian objections and unlock its next set of sanctions on Russia.

The European Commission sent a revised proposal to the EU’s national governments on Saturday that would spare shipments of oil through the Druzhba pipeline, Hungary’s main source of crude imports, according to people familiar with the matter.

