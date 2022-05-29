.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

EU’s revised sanctions plan to spare key crude pipeline crucial for Hungary’s needs

  • Font
Pipes reading 'working pipeline' are seen at a line production station on a Druzhba pipeline in Brody, some 460 km (286 miles) west of Kyiv. (File photo: Reuters)
Pipes reading 'working pipeline' are seen at a line production station on a Druzhba pipeline in Brody, some 460 km (286 miles) west of Kyiv. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

EU’s revised sanctions plan to spare key crude pipeline crucial for Hungary’s needs

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

A revised European Union proposal to wean EU countries off Russian oil imports would spare a pipeline that Hungary depends on for crude in a bid to get Budapest on board and clear the way for additional sanctions on Moscow.

The European Union proposed banning seaborne oil from Russia while delaying restrictions on imports from a key pipeline, seeking to satisfy Hungarian objections and unlock its next set of sanctions on Russia.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The European Commission sent a revised proposal to the EU’s national governments on Saturday that would spare shipments of oil through the Druzhba pipeline, Hungary’s main source of crude imports, according to people familiar with the matter.

Read more: Ukraine demands Germany cut or halt Nord Stream 1 gas flows

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More