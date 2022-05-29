Iran’s energy export revenue up 60 pct in March-May vs year ago: Oil ministry media
Iran’s energy export revenue is 60 percent higher in the first two months of the Iranian year (March 21 to May 21) compared to the same period a year ago, an official from the Iranian oil ministry told the ministry’s SHANA news agency on Sunday.
The official did not give a reason for the jump in revenue which comes as oil prices have nearly doubled from a year ago because of the war in Ukraine and the global post-pandemic economic recovery.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Iranian government says it continues to export oil despite US sanctions re-imposed in 2018 after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from an agreement to restrain Iran’s nuclear program.
Talks to revive the 2015 accord, and allow US sanctions to be removed, have been on hold since March, chiefly over Tehran’s insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the US list of designated terrorist organizations.
Read more: Israeli PM Bennett says Iranian ‘immunity’ is over
-
Israeli PM Bennett says Iranian ‘immunity’ is overIsraeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday Iran would not go unpunished for instigating attacks through its proxies, speaking a week after ... Middle East
-
EU’s revised sanctions plan to spare key crude pipeline crucial for Hungary’s needsA revised European Union proposal to wean EU countries off Russian oil imports would spare a pipeline that Hungary depends on for crude in a bid to ... Energy
-
President Erdogan says won’t let ‘terrorism-supporting’ countries enter NATO: MediaTurkey has objected to Sweden and Finland joining the NATO alliance, holding up a deal that would allow for a historic enlargement in the face of ... World News
-
Iran says crew of two seized Greek tankers not detained and on boardIran’s state maritime body said on Saturday the crew of two Greek tankers seized by the Revolutionary Guards on Friday have not been detained, were in ... Middle East
-
Iran shows off underground drone base, but not its location: State mediaThe Iranian army has given some details - but not the exact location - of an underground base for its military drones, state media reported on ... Middle East
-
Mysterious ‘incident’ in Iran was attack on drone development center: ReportA US official told the New York Times that drones targeted Parchin but did not say who carried out the attack. Middle East
-
Iran protesters seek justice as building collapse toll risesHundreds of people took to the streets in southwestern Iran demanding justice after a tower block collapse killed 24 people, news outlets in the ... Middle East