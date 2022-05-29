Kipco sees Qurain takeover deal this year as S&P puts it on credit watch

Kuwait Projects Co. said it expects to complete a takeover of Qurain Petrochemical Industries Co. this year, after S&P Global Ratings said it would struggle to improve its financial position if the deal fell through.



“In parallel with the management’s efforts to secure the necessary funding to meet our obligations and maintain our financial standing, we continue to work towards successfully closing the merger with QPIC, said Eman Al Awadhi, group senior vice president for corporate communications & investor relations at Kuwait Projects.

“With the due diligence process well underway, the merger is progressing according to the set timeline and we are confident that it will be completed before year-end, she said in a statement.

Kuwait Projects, also known as Kipco, and Qurain Petrochemical in March signed an agreement to assess a potential combination that would create a firm with a combined market value of about $2.7 billion. Kipco is an investment firm focusing on the Middle East and North Africa.

S&P last week placed Kipco’s credit ratings on creditwatch with negative implications, saying that “absent a successful merger, we don’t believe that Kipco will be able to significantly improve its balance sheet, liquidity, and high leverage while maintaining a financial performance commensurate with its current credit profile.”

The rating agency said a merger with Qurain Petrochemical “is a highly transformative event and would potentially limit further erosion in Kipco’s credit profile in the case of a successful completion.

