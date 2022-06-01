Turkey hikes gas and power prices, household gas prices up 30 percent

Turkish state-owned energy importer BOTAS said on Wednesday it had raised natural gas prices for households, industry, and electricity production, with the price for households raised by 30 percent.

Separately, the energy market regulatory authority (EPDK) raised electricity prices by between 15 percent and 25 percent, according to an announcement in the Official Gazette.

The price of natural gas used in industry was raised by 40 percent for those who consume less than 300,000 cubic meters per year and by 10 percent for those who use more than that amount.

BOTAS also said natural gas prices for electricity production were raised by 16.3 percent.

Turkey imports almost all of its energy needs, leaving it vulnerable to big price swings. Soaring world energy costs in recent months have piled pressure on BOTAS to hike prices.

