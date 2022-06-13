Egypt’s Suez Canal extends rebates on tolls for LNG, LPG carriers until end-2022
Egypt’s Suez Canal has extended rebates on canal tolls for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from July until the end of the year, the canal authority said in circulars published on its website.
LPG tankers operating between the American Gulf and ports west of India, on the Maldives islands and at Kochi will receive a rebate of 20 percent on the canal’s normal tolls, according to a circular published on its website on Monday.
Those operating from ports east of Kochi to Singapore will receive a rebate of 55 percent, and from Singapore ports east will have a rebate of 75 percent.
LNG tankers operating between the American Gulf and the Arabian Gulf, ports west of India and at Kochi will receive arebate of 30 percent on the canal’s normal tolls, a circular datedSunday said.
Meanwhile, LNG tankers operating from ports east of Kochi to Singapore will receive a rebate of 55 percent, and from Singapore ports east will have a rebate of 70 percent, it added.
