.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israel, EU to sign natural gas export deal

  • Font
EU President Ursula von der Leyen shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet. (Twitter)
EU President Ursula von der Leyen shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet. (Twitter)
Gas

Israel, EU to sign natural gas export deal

Reuters, Jerusalem 

Published: Updated:

Israel and the European Union will sign a natural gas export deal on Wednesday during a regional energy conference in Cairo, Israel’s Energy Ministry said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The EU has said Israel could be a new source of gas as it looks to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.

The deal will for the first time allow “significant” exports of Israeli gas to Europe, the ministry said.

Officials have said they expect the Israeli gas will be sent to liquefaction plants in Egypt and then shipped north to European market.

The framework deal will be signed by Israel, the EU and Egypt, according to the Israeli ministry.

Read more:

Facing gas ‘blackmail’ by Russia, EU turns to Israel

Germany offers near 10 billion euro rescue for former Gazprom subsidiary

Ahead of Biden trip to Saudi Arabia, White House official says US committed to allies

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More