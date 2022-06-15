Israel, EU to sign natural gas export deal

Israel and the European Union will sign a natural gas export deal on Wednesday during a regional energy conference in Cairo, Israel’s Energy Ministry said.

The EU has said Israel could be a new source of gas as it looks to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.



The deal will for the first time allow “significant” exports of Israeli gas to Europe, the ministry said.



Officials have said they expect the Israeli gas will be sent to liquefaction plants in Egypt and then shipped north to European market.



The framework deal will be signed by Israel, the EU and Egypt, according to the Israeli ministry.

I am grateful that Israel will increase its supply of energy to the EU.



Tomorrow we’ll take an important step, with the signing of a trilateral agreement on gas between Israel, the EU and Egypt.



And we will join forces to help protect the world from a major food crisis. pic.twitter.com/N7DRWfj41K — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 14, 2022

