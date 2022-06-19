Aramco and Cognite join forces to launch new data venture in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco and Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, announced on Sunday launching CNTXT; a joint venture based in Saudi Arabia which aims to support the Kingdom’s industrial digitalization, and the wider MENA region.

“CNTXT will provide digital transformation services enabled by advanced cloud solutions and leading industrial software. These solutions and services aim to help public and private sector companies to future-proof their data infrastructure, increase revenue, cut costs and reduce risks while enhancing operational sustainability and security,” Aramco said in a press release.

Advertisement

It added: “CNTXT is Google Cloud’s reseller for cloud solutions in the Kingdom and the exclusive reseller of Cognite Data Fusion in MENA region. Additionally, Google Cloud is expected to launch a ‘Center of Excellence’ later this year to provide training to developers and business leaders in how to use cloud technologies.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ahmad al-Sa'adi, Aramco Senior Vice President, Technical Services, said: ‘”CNTXT brings together industrial legacy, advanced technology, and a truly talented team that will aid in the digitalization of public and private sectors in the Kingdom. CNTXT aims to be an important catalyst of digitalization of the Kingdom.”

Oyvind Eriksen, President of Aker ASA and Chair of the Cognite Board of Directors, said: “CNTXT will be an important vehicle for driving profitability and sustainability of the Kingdom’s industries through innovative use of technology. I look forward to seeing the company accelerate the digital transformation of the most important sectors in the region.”

Abdullah Jarwan, CEO of CNTXT, said: “The untapped potential in the digital transformation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the greater Middle East is enormous. With Google Cloud and Cognite offerings in our portfolio, we can help the public and private sectors innovate faster, scale AI-driven solutions, and turn data into value.”

“Businesses all around the world turn to Google Cloud to enable growth and help them solve their most business-critical challenges. With CNTXT as Google Cloud’s reseller in the Kingdom, we will be leveraging the latest technologies and decades of expertise to help businesses grow and develop safely and securely,” said AbdulRahman Al Thehaiban, Managing Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Google Cloud.

Read more:

Saudi Aramco becomes world’s most valuable company, dethrones Apple

Saudi Aramco announces full year net profit of $109.9 billion

Saudi Aramco weighs IPO of trading unit amid oil boom