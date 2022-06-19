.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraq minister expects exports ceiling to reach 3.8 mln BPD in June, 3.85 mln in July

  • Font
2019- Ihsan Abdul Jabbar speaks during an interview with Reuters in Basra, Iraq May 18, 2019. REUTERS05-18T132906Z_1087466440_RC12D518EA50_RTRMADP_3_USA-IRAN-IRAQ-EXXON-MOBIL
Ihsan Abdul Jabbar speaks during an interview with Reuters in Basra, Iraq May 18, 2019. (Reuters)

Iraq minister expects exports ceiling to reach 3.8 mln BPD in June, 3.85 mln in July

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Sunday that the ceiling for exports will reach 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in June and 3.85 million bpd in July.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He also told reporters that Iraq is 100 percent committed to its participation in OPEC.

The Iraqi oil ministry has said that average crude exports reached 3.3 million bpd in May.

Read more:

Qatar Energy joins Eni for North Field East LNG project

Iran says Iraq repaid $1.6 bln of gas debt

OPEC keeps forecast for 2022 oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels, sees risks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More