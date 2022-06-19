Iraq minister expects exports ceiling to reach 3.8 mln BPD in June, 3.85 mln in July
Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Sunday that the ceiling for exports will reach 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in June and 3.85 million bpd in July.
He also told reporters that Iraq is 100 percent committed to its participation in OPEC.
The Iraqi oil ministry has said that average crude exports reached 3.3 million bpd in May.
