Qatar Energy joins Eni for North Field East LNG project

Qatar Energy signed a partnership deal with Italian producer Eni on Sunday for the North Field East expansion of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Qatar Energy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said the joint venture with Eni would own 12.5 percent of the North Field East expansion. Eni would own 25 percent of the joint venture, Kaabi told a news conference.

Qatar is partnering with international energy companies in the first and largest phase of a nearly $30 billion expansion of the North Field project.

Read more:

QatarEnergy says will announce more partners in coming days for gas field expansion

Qatar Airways posts record $1.5 bln profits ahead of World Cup

Venezuela’s President Maduro meets Qatar’s ruling emir on Middle East trip