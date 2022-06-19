.
Qatar Energy joins Eni for North Field East LNG project

Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy company Eni and Qatar's Minister of State for Energy and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad al-Kaabi attend the signing ceremony of the partnership between QatarEnergy and Eni for the North Field East Project at the QatarEnergy headquarters in Doha, Qatar June 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters

Qatar Energy signed a partnership deal with Italian producer Eni on Sunday for the North Field East expansion of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

Qatar Energy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said the joint venture with Eni would own 12.5 percent of the North Field East expansion. Eni would own 25 percent of the joint venture, Kaabi told a news conference.

Qatar is partnering with international energy companies in the first and largest phase of a nearly $30 billion expansion of the North Field project.

