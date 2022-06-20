Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rise m/m in April

Saudi Arabia’s April crude exports in April rose to 7.38 million barrels per day from 7.235 million bpd in March, the International Energy Forum (IEF) said on Monday, citing data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI).

The data highlighted that global oil demand fell month-on-month in April to below pre-pandemic levels as consumption softened across several Asian countries, the IEF said.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which publishes them on its website.

