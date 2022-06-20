Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rise m/m in April

Saudi Arabia’s April crude exports in April rose to 7.38 million barrels per day from 7.235 million bpd in March, the International Energy Forum (IEF) said on Monday, citing data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI).
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The data highlighted that global oil demand fell month-on-month in April to below pre-pandemic levels as consumption softened across several Asian countries, the IEF said.
Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which publishes them on its website.
Read more:
China buys $7.5 billion worth of Russian energy with oil at record
Oil prices fall after US rate hike, but tight supply limits losses
Massive oil refining capacity idle in China amid soaring prices
-
China buys $7.5 billion worth of Russian energy with oil at recordChina continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about ... Energy
-
Oil prices fall after US rate hike, but tight supply limits lossesOil prices erased early gains to head lower on Thursday, a day after a fall triggered by a US interest rate hike, though tight supply limited losses. ... Energy
-
Massive oil refining capacity idle in China amid soaring pricesAs gasoline prices soar and the US considers invoking Cold War-era laws to boost production, there’s a massive pool of oil refining capacity on the ... Energy