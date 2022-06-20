.
Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rise m/m in April

  • Font
Saudi and Foreign investors stand in front of the logo of Saudi state oil giant Aramco during the 10th Global Competitiveness Forum on January 25, 2016, in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)
Saudi and Foreign investors stand in front of the logo of Saudi state oil giant Aramco during the 10th Global Competitiveness Forum on January 25, 2016, in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)

Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s April crude exports in April rose to 7.38 million barrels per day from 7.235 million bpd in March, the International Energy Forum (IEF) said on Monday, citing data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI).

The data highlighted that global oil demand fell month-on-month in April to below pre-pandemic levels as consumption softened across several Asian countries, the IEF said.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which publishes them on its website.

