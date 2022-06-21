Qatar Energy to sign strategic partnership with ExxonMobil for North Field expansion
Qatar Energy will sign a strategic partnership with ExxonMobil later on Tuesday for its North Field Expansion project, CEO Saad al-Kaabi said at the Qatar Economic Forum hosted by Bloomberg.
Qatar is partnering with international companies in the first and largest phase of the nearly $30 billion expansion that will boost Qatar’s position as the world’s top LNG exporter.
It has signed partnerships this month with TotalEnergies, Eni, and ConocoPhillips.
On Sunday, Qatar Energy signed a deal with Eni on the Gulf Arab state’s North Field East expansion, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, following on from an agreement with TotalEnergies earlier this month.
