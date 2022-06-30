Technical problem with Nord Stream 1 a Russian pretext: German minister
A technical problem with the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline reported by Russia is merely a pretext, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.
“We are in a gas trade dispute with Putin and this won’t stop, even if the turbine does come from Canada,” Habeck said at an event organized by Germany’s Sueddeutsche newspaper, referring to a pipeline part that has been sent for maintenance.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which supplies gas from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea, could be suspended due to the problem, which has been blamed by Moscow on Western sanctions.
“All agree, the technicians, Russian technicians, that Nord Stream 1 could now supply 100 percent gas. There is an excuse, a technical pretext that is taken,” Habeck added.
Read more:
Algeria’s Sonatrach mulls new formulas to raise gas prices for European buyers
Shell expected to sign deal with Qatar for giant gas project
Spain begins natural gas exports to Morocco following diplomatic row
-
Jordan vows inquiry into deadly gas release at Red Sea portJordan on Tuesday promised an investigation into the deadly explosion of a chlorine tank the previous day at the Red Sea port of Aqaba, which killed ... Middle East
-
Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1, Ukraine hold steady, says GazpromFlows of Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and through Ukraine were little changed over the previous day early on Wednesday, ... Energy
-
Ecuador cuts gasoline prices in latest concession after two weeks of protestsEcuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said on Sunday he would cut prices for gasoline and diesel by 10 cents a gallon, the latest concession to try to ... Energy