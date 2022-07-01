Libya’s crude oil exports fall sharply after key ports halt

Libya’s oil exports have fallen to about a third of last year’s level after the worsening political crisis prompted the suspension of shipments from two of the nation’s biggest ports.



Force majeure has been declared on crude shipments from Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, the country’s largest and third-biggest export terminals, the National Oil Corp. confirmed in a statement late Thursday. The ports of Brega and Zueitina haven’t handled any crude for almost two months.



The drop in Libya’s supply threatens to further tighten the global oil market. Brent crude has risen by about 40 percent this year following the invasion of Ukraine.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



According to Libya’s national oil company, crude exports now range from 365,000 to 409,000 barrels a day.



The nation, a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, sold an average of 1.1 million barrels a day to overseas markets last year, according to tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.



Read more:

Ten migrants found dead in Niger near Libya border

Advertisement

Libya suspends oil shipments from key port amid political crisis

Libya’s NOC to reopen Mabruk oil field in Q1 2023 at up to 25,000 bpd: Statement