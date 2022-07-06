.
Oil prices drop further, Brent crude sinks under $100 per barrel

Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that has hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, in US. (Reuters)
Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, US. (Reuters)

AFP, London

World oil prices spiraled lower Wednesday on fears that a potential recession will slash demand, with Brent crude sinking under $100 per barrel.

Europe’s benchmark crude contract, Brent North Sea, dropped 3.3 percent to $99.39 per barrel in mid-afternoon deals, while US counterpart WTI oil also fell 3.3 percent to stand at $96.12.

Prices had already tumbled Tuesday on concern that a slowing global economy will dent demand for petroleum products, with WTI breaching the key $100 level.

Citi analysts have forecast that Brent could strike $65 later this year in the event of a prolonged worldwide economic downturn.

