Oil prices drop further, Brent crude sinks under $100 per barrel

World oil prices spiraled lower Wednesday on fears that a potential recession will slash demand, with Brent crude sinking under $100 per barrel.
Europe’s benchmark crude contract, Brent North Sea, dropped 3.3 percent to $99.39 per barrel in mid-afternoon deals, while US counterpart WTI oil also fell 3.3 percent to stand at $96.12.
Prices had already tumbled Tuesday on concern that a slowing global economy will dent demand for petroleum products, with WTI breaching the key $100 level.
Citi analysts have forecast that Brent could strike $65 later this year in the event of a prolonged worldwide economic downturn.
