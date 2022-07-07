Russia to take Sakhalin-1 project under its control, lawmaker says

Pavel Zavalny, the head of the energy committee in Russia’s lower house of parliament, said on Thursday that the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in the country’s far east, will be put under Moscow’s jurisdiction, just like the neighboring project, Sakhalin-2.
President Vladimir Putin signed last week a decree that seizes full control of the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project, a move that could force out Shell and Japanese investors.
Four companies -- Rosneft, ExxonMoobil, Japan’s SODECO and India’s ONGC Videsh -- are partners in the Sakhalin-1 group of fields.
