Russia to take Sakhalin-1 project under its control, lawmaker says

A vessel leaves the Orlan oil plattform at Sakhalin-1's off-shore rig at the Chaivo field, some 11 km (7 miles) off the east cost of Sakhalin island. (File photo: Reuters)
A vessel leaves the Orlan oil plattform at Sakhalin-1’s off-shore rig at the Chaivo field, some 11 km (7 miles) off the east cost of Sakhalin island. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Moscow

Pavel Zavalny, the head of the energy committee in Russia’s lower house of parliament, said on Thursday that the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in the country’s far east, will be put under Moscow’s jurisdiction, just like the neighboring project, Sakhalin-2.

President Vladimir Putin signed last week a decree that seizes full control of the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project, a move that could force out Shell and Japanese investors.

Four companies -- Rosneft, ExxonMoobil, Japan’s SODECO and India’s ONGC Videsh -- are partners in the Sakhalin-1 group of fields.

