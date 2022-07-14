.
Japan’s Kishida orders restart of up to nine nuclear reactors to ease power crunch

An aerial view shows No. 4 (front L), No. 3 (front R), No. 2 (rear L) and No. 1 reactor buildings at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Takahama nuclear power plant in Takahama town, Fukui prefecture, Japan. (Reuters)
An aerial view shows No. 4 (front L), No. 3 (front R), No. 2 (rear L) and No. 1 reactor buildings at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Takahama nuclear power plant in Takahama town, Fukui prefecture, Japan. (Reuters)

Bloomberg

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he ordered as many as nine nuclear reactors to be restarted to help ease concerns about a possible power crunch.

“There are concerns about a power shortage this winter, Kishida told a news conference Thursday. “We must prevent this situation.

Japan is struggling with tight electricity supplies due to extreme weather, the retirement of older power plants, and delays to restarting nuclear reactors that were shut following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.

It is also cutting its use of energy sources from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Japan to use nuclear to cut dependence on Russian energy: PM Kishida

