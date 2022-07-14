Russia warns that G7 move to cap oil price risks higher prices

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that attempts by the Group of Seven to cap oil prices may in fact cause them to rise.
“Those plans are anti-market and risky,” she told a weekly briefing.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The cap scheme was first mooted last month by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as part of a campaign to increase pressure on Moscow to end what the Kremlin calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine. The shape of the final deal and price level have yet to be announced.
The United States and European Union have announced restrictions on Russian oil purchases as a way of punishing
Moscow.
Russian oil has already sold with a hearty discount to global grades amid difficulties with financing and logistics.
The price of Russian Urals blend stands at around $75 per barrel, in comparison to the Brent benchmark front-month futures of just below $100. Russia had initially drafted its 2022 budget using the Urals average price of $62.2 per barrel.
Zakharova also commented on a trip by US President Joe Biden to the Middle East and reports that he is likely to ask the world’s leading oil producer Saudi Arabia to hike oil production in order to bring down high gasoline prices.
“We highly value longstanding cooperation with Saudi Arabia in energy,” the spokeswoman said.
She blamed high oil and gas prices on West’s “blunders” in energy policy as well as sanctions against large energy producers such as Russia, Iran, and Venezuela.
Read more: Germany to stop buying Russian coal in August, oil by end of year: Official
-
Oil prices dive more than $2 ahead of potential large US rate hikeOil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large US rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but ... Energy
-
Moscow says Nord Stream 1 future will depend on gas demand and sanctionsRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the future of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany would depend on gas ... Energy
-
Yellen says Russians have ‘No Place’ at G-20 meeting in IndonesiaUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine was causing a negative spillover around the ... World News
-
Head of Libya’s National Oil Corp ignores government order firing himThe head of Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, ignored a government order sacking him on Wednesday as he returned to Tripoli from the ... North Africa
-
President Sheikh Mohamed says UAE will continue to support global energy securityPresident of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Wednesday that the UAE would continue to support global energy ... Gulf
-
Germany to stop buying Russian coal in August, oil by end of year: OfficialGermany will completely stop buying Russian coal on August 1 and Russian oil on December 31, marking a major shift in the source of the country’s ... World News
-
Libya oil firm lifts force majeure at key terminalsLibya’s National Oil Corporation said Wednesday it was lifting the force majeure at two eastern export terminals, three months into a blockade ... North Africa