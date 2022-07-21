Putin, Saudi Crown Prince stress importance of OPEC+ coordination: Kremlin

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call and stressed the importance of further cooperation within the OPEC+ framework, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

The two leaders noted that Russia and Saudi Arabia are “consistently fulfilling their obligations in order to maintain the necessary balance and stability in the global energy market.”

They also gave a “positive assessment” of bilateral relations and discussed “expanding mutually beneficial trade and economic ties,” the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also discussed the state of affairs in Syria and Putin brought up the conclusions of the July 19 meeting in Tehran with the Presidents of Iran and Turkey.

Putin had held a trilateral summit with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran where they discussed the Syrian war.

